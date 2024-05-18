Pray for 'General' MIGUNA MIGUNA as he sustains a foot injury – Quick Recovery Wuod NYANDO (PHOTO)

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister Miguna Miguna has
shared a picture of him recovering after sustaining a foot injury.
The outspoken barrister shared a
photo of him in a leg cast boot and crutches beside him.
But despite the obvious evidence
of injury, Miguna still managed to wear a smile and flash a thumbs-up to the
camera.
"Recovering from a
fractured left foot. Thanks to all my orthopedic surgeons, friends, and
compatriots," Miguna stated while uploading a photo on social media.
The 'General' revealed he was
involved in an accident that fractured his tibia thrice.
While acknowledging the quick
recovery messages from Kenyans of goodwill, Miguna also revealed that he had
settled for a leg cast to help with the healing, further explaining the need
for the boot.
"Thanks to everyone who has
wished me a quick recovery. I’m unable to identify everyone by name. For those
asking what happened: I had an accident and fractured my tibia three
times," he said.
Here is a photo of Miguna after an accident that injured his tibia
