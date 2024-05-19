NBC unveils gay animal kingdom documentary series 'Queer Planet' (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 19, 2024 - NBC has unveiled an upcoming documentary that focuses on same-sex relationships and sex transitioning in the animal kingdom.

Queer Planet will be released on June 6 as part of Peacock's Pride Month celebrations and is narrated by actor Andrew Rannells.

The project is billed as a "first-of-its-kind nature documentary" and will explore "hidden LGBTQ+ communities among animals that have unconventional sexualities and genders," according to Indie Wire.

The documentary's synopsis reads: "Take a worldwide journey exploring the rich diversity of animal sexuality — from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish, multi-gendered mushrooms and everything in between.

"This documentary looks at extraordinary creatures, witnesses amazing behaviors, and introduces the scientists who are questioning the traditional concept of what’s natural when it comes to sex and gender."





The Queer Planet trailer promises insight into bisexual lions, gay penguins and transgender creatures.

"Everything you were taught as a kid is wrong," Australian author Bradley Trevor Greive says in the trailer for the film, which is rated TV-14.

"This is a queer planet."

"It's only in humans that we have such a stigma about it," says biologist Antonia Forster.

Rannells claims in the trailer's voiceover that, "The idea of just having two fixed sexes is clearly out of style."





"It's clear that no matter where you look in our planet, nature is full of queer surprises," Rannells adds.

Some of the other prominent scientists who appear on the film are evolutionary biologist Dr. Dan Edwards, primatologist Dr. Amy Parish and ornithologist Dr. Martin Stervander.

The project's trailer quickly sparked both fury and jokes among viewers.

