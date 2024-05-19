Even the people who are worse than you will judge and crucify you - Singer JAYWON shares what he has learnt from DIDDY’s assault case

Sunday, May 19, 2024 - Singer Jaywon says he has drawn some lessons from the assault story concerning singer, Diddy and Cassie Ventura.
Diddy publicly apologised today after a video of him
physically assaulting his ex girlfriend, Cassie, surfaced online on Friday May
17.
The music mogul and businessman said he was in a dark place
when the incident happened.
However, his apology video was heavily criticised by online
users, with some saying he wouldn't have apologised if the assault footage
wasn't released.
Reacting to the backlash Diddy faced, Jaywon asked people to
pray not to be in a place where they have to apologize for things they did in
their dark moments.
He alluded that the people who judge and crucify others for
their actions when dark moments, have done worse.
Read his post below
