Even the people who are worse than you will judge and crucify you - Singer JAYWON shares what he has learnt from DIDDY’s assault case







Sunday, May 19, 2024 - Singer Jaywon says he has drawn some lessons from the assault story concerning singer, Diddy and Cassie Ventura.

Diddy publicly apologised today after a video of him physically assaulting his ex girlfriend, Cassie, surfaced online on Friday May 17.

The music mogul and businessman said he was in a dark place when the incident happened.

However, his apology video was heavily criticised by online users, with some saying he wouldn't have apologised if the assault footage wasn't released.

Reacting to the backlash Diddy faced, Jaywon asked people to pray not to be in a place where they have to apologize for things they did in their dark moments.

He alluded that the people who judge and crucify others for their actions when dark moments, have done worse.

Read his post below