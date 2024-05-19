Don't be afraid to approach her even if she has a boyfriend - Pastor advises men as he narrates how he "snatched" his wife from her boyfriend

Sunday, May 19, 2024 - A pastor called Sam Odeg has advised men to not be afraid of approaching any unmarried lady even if she has a boyfriend.
He gave the advice in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 19,
while narrating how he ‘snatched’ his wife from her thwn boyfriend.
"My Open Confession. The
first day I saw my wife, she was with her boyfriend. They were watching a movie
in one particular phone (which I later found out belonged to the boyfriend).
That same day, while she was giggling and laughing with him, I called her
out," he wrote.
"Excuse me please. Can I
see you?"
The boyfriend looked up to
know who was calling her. When he saw me, his eyes were full of anger. But I
didn't care. I no send.
Oh I forgot to tell you that
the guy was from Imo State (I think so. Maybe I'll ask my wife when she comes
back today). He travelled down to my village that year just to see my wife (his
girlfriend then). And they landed right in my compound in the village, watching
movie in his phone. So he travelled down from Imo State to Abiriba just to
watch movies with a girl. And he didn't see any other place to stay and watch
the movie except my compound in the village. Some guys dey take risks sha
And I kinda liked that risk
though.
He probably was interested in
doing "girlfriend" thing. Me, I wanted a "wife". In my
mind, I was like,
“Enyi, stop looking at me
like that abeg. I don see wetin I dey find since.”
She took permission from him
and came to answer me.
After that very day, the rest
was history. Today she's my wife
And the guy? I mean, the
boyfriend? He's still very much unmarried as I write this, doing playboy. Saw
him few months back.
Moral of the story:
If you are a girl, don't let
any "boyfriend" stop you from meeting your "husband" oh.
If you are a man and you have
seen a girl you are genuinely falling for, go and shoot your shot.
Even if she has a boyfriend,
no fear to approach her. Go with your full chest. Na me send you. I dey your
back.
The supposed
"boyfriend" may just be a "boyfriend" and nothing more. Who
knows, you might be the "husband".
No let anyone hold your wife for long in the name of boyfriend.
