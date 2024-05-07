"Mystery woman" said to be the best dressed at the 2024 MET Gala takes the internet by storm for viral butterfly gown







Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - A “mystery woman” graced the 2024 MET Gala red carpet on Monday, May 6, and immediately took the internet by storm for her now-viral, butterfly dress.

The woman was soon revealed to be Mona Patel, a businesswoman born in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Her nude-colored, custom Iris Van Herpen gown fit the event's theme: The Garden of Time.

The beauty moved to the United States in 2003 and has since founded several companies, such as HauteX Ventures and also radXai, a health tech startup.

Gold butterfly embellishments were placed on her arms and reached up past her elbows. The wings of the butterflies mechanically moved on their own - sending social media users into a frenzy.





Mona slipped into a pair of open-toed, gold heels that had sparkling, rhinestone embellishments on top.

The CEO was notably styled by Law Roach - who is known for also working with actress, Zendaya.

“I wanted my debut look to be something that celebrates my heritage and also combines my love couture, and when I heard of the theme, Iris Van Herpen seemed like the obvious choice,” she told Vogue India back in March.

Not long after Patel stepped onto the MET Gala red carpet, she took the internet by storm, with some wondering who the “mystery woman” was.

