5 men carry TYLA up the stairs at Met Gala due to delicate dress (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - South African singer, Tyla, was one of the celebrities who graced the red carpet at last night's Met Gala.

The singer, who won a Grammy for her song Water, wore a delicate Balmain dress that had a bustier top-half that appeared to look like sand.

She also carried a sand hourglass along with her sand-inspired gown.

She had to be carried up the stairs due to her constrictive and delicate dress.

