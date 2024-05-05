5 men carry TYLA up the stairs at Met Gala due to delicate dress (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - South African singer, Tyla, was one of the celebrities who graced the red carpet at last night's Met Gala.
The singer, who won a Grammy for her song Water, wore a
delicate Balmain dress that had a bustier top-half that appeared to look like
sand.
She also carried a sand hourglass along with her
sand-inspired gown.
She had to be carried up the stairs due to her constrictive
and delicate dress.
tyla being lifted up the met stairs like a barbie 😭😭 #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/Tpam6MM2lH— 🍓 (@harryt0pia) May 6, 2024
