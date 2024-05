Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - The 2024 Met Gala was held on Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Hollywood's biggest names walked the steps.

This year's event was co-chaired by Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya and Bad Bunny.

The theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with a dress code of "The Garden of Time."

Met Gala Queen, Rihanna was notably absent at this year's event.

See some photos from the event below.