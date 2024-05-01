MWANGI WA IRIA spends the night at the notorious Industrial Area Prison after failing to raise Sh10 million cash bail – SAKAJA should watch carefully!





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Former Murang’a County Governor Mwangi Wa Iria spent the night at Industrial Area Prison after he failed to raise a cash bail of Sh 10 million granted by a Nairobi court.

Industrial Area prison is notorious for petty criminal offenders and has a lot of lice and mosquitos

On Tuesday, Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki released Wa Iria on a bond of Sh20 million and an alternative cash bail of Sh10 million in a Sh351 million graft case facing him and two others.

Wa Iria pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He denied irregularly awarding contracts to Top Image Media Consultants Limited worth Sh351 million.

Charges facing the former governor include abuse of office, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, and money laundering.

His co-accused, David Njeri and Solomon Kimani, were released on a bond of Sh5 million and Sh7 million respectively.

They were also given the alternative of depositing Sh1 million and Sh4 million cash bail.

The charges relate to tenders for media and publicity during the Financial Years 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The tenders were allegedly, irregularly, awarded to a company linked to them, the court heard.

Directors of the company are said to be close associates of the former governor.

