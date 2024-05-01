RUTO has been talking big about climate change but he cannot deal with floods in the country – RAILA ODINGA slams the President.





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has accused President William Ruto of talking big about climate change yet he cannot deal with floods in the country.



Many parts of the country have been rocked by floods since heavy rains began last month, with at least 169 people dead so far, over 102 others injured and property of unquantified value destroyed.



Raila on Tuesday said the floods have exposed what he called Kenya's failure to properly plan for weather and climate-change-driven disasters and invest adequately in infrastructure and social welfare.



“The situation therefore calls for accountability and a reordering of our priorities as a country,” the Azimio La Umoja coalition party leader said in a statement.



Odinga bewailed the government’s failure to establish advance contingency plans in preparation for the long rain season, despite the Meteorological Department predicting heavy rains and storms.



“The devastation has made clear that as a nation, we must confront the emergency of our failure to learn.



"The government has been talking big on climate change, yet when the menace comes in full force, we have been caught unprepared,” he said.



He told President William Ruto's government to “be proactive, clear the confusion being witnessed, end duplication and unnecessary competition within its ranks and create clarity over roles and responsibilities in the response and incident management system.”



The Kenyan DAILY POST