“The best l have ever had, Now till forever”- DAVIDO says as he celebrates his wife, CHIOMA, who turned a year older







Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Davido took to social media to celebrate his wife, Chioma, who turned a year older on April 30th.

The couple and a few friends are currently in Jamaica to celebrate Chioma's birthday.

In a post shared on his Instastories, the singer described Chioma as the best he has ever had.





He also shared a lovely video of them together in Jamaica.

