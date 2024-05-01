Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Davido took to social media to celebrate his wife, Chioma, who turned a year older on April 30th.
The couple and a few friends are currently in Jamaica to
celebrate Chioma's birthday.
In a post shared on his Instastories, the singer described Chioma as the best he has ever had.
He also shared a lovely video of them together in Jamaica.
Watch the video below
“The best l have ever had, Now till forever”- DAVIDO says as he celebrates his wife, CHIOMA, who turned a year older pic.twitter.com/bO6TMgykcY— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 1, 2024
