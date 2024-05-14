Mt Kenya region has a bigger economy than 33 African states – KIBAKI’s nephew says and rallies Kenyans to attend LIMURU III conference





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - A nephew of late former president Mwai Kibaki has stated that he will continue pushing for the unity of the Mt Kenya region because it drives the country’s economy.

Speaking on Monday when he briefed Kenyans on the Limuru III conference, former Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi said they cannot ignore Mt Kenya region, which he claims has an economy bigger than 33 African countries.

"Mt Kenya region has an economy bigger than 33 African states and as a region, we have decided to come together to chart a way forward," Ndiritu said.

He said the meeting has no invitation and is an open meeting for Mt Kenya people at Limuru Jumuiya conference centre so that everybody can have a say on different matters that will be discussed.

"We are the ones who will bring ourselves to the meeting. This is not a political meeting or rally where people are mobilised with money.

"People should not have any idea that they will be paid as no one will pay them. This meeting has no financiers or bigger people than the other.

"We will all be equal in deliberations," he said.

He said the region has lagged behind in terms of development with increased unemployment and untapped resources, adding that the region can only liberate itself through unity.

"Other regions have come together and deliberated on their matters.

"There is nothing wrong with Mt Kenya region coming together to discuss their own matters," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST