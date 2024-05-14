RUTO tells Judges not to be agents of corruption – Is this not Kupigia Mbuzi Guitar?





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - President William Ruto has said the Executive will continue to support the Judiciary to serve Kenyans better.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of 20 newly appointed judges of the High Court at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, President Ruto said an effective and efficient judiciary is good for the country.

This, he said, is because the country’s economy and security, and the people’s rights and freedoms depend on the judiciary.

“We shall make our contribution to enhance the capacity of the judiciary to deliver justice in every part of Kenya, especially through infrastructure development projects,” said President Ruto.

To support these efforts, the President noted that funding for the justice and law and order sectors to combat corruption and promote accountability has increased from KSh87 billion to KSh108 billion since the 2022/23 financial year.

“Some of these resources have contributed to the judiciary’s infrastructure development, including the construction of courts, staff recruitment, and capacity building for law enforcement agencies,” he said.

He added: “I am happy that the establishment of small claims courts across the country has brought justice closer to the people and resulted in a significant increase in the number of resolved cases.”

At the same time, President Ruto asked the judges to reject any form of corruption and serve Kenyans with integrity and professionalism.

“I encourage you to commit yourselves to serving the people with integrity and professionalism and to reject corruption in all its manifestations,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST