RUTO tells Judges not to be agents of corruption – Is this not Kupigia Mbuzi Guitar?

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - President William Ruto has said the Executive will continue to support the Judiciary to serve Kenyans better.
Speaking during the swearing-in
ceremony of 20 newly appointed judges of the High Court at State House,
Nairobi, on Tuesday, President Ruto said an effective and efficient judiciary
is good for the country.
This, he said, is because the
country’s economy and security, and the people’s rights and freedoms depend on
the judiciary.
“We shall make our contribution
to enhance the capacity of the judiciary to deliver justice in every part of
Kenya, especially through infrastructure development projects,” said President
Ruto.
To support these efforts, the
President noted that funding for the justice and law and order sectors to
combat corruption and promote accountability has increased from KSh87 billion
to KSh108 billion since the 2022/23 financial year.
“Some of these resources have
contributed to the judiciary’s infrastructure development, including the
construction of courts, staff recruitment, and capacity building for law
enforcement agencies,” he said.
He added: “I am happy that the
establishment of small claims courts across the country has brought justice
closer to the people and resulted in a significant increase in the number of
resolved cases.”
At the same time, President Ruto
asked the judges to reject any form of corruption and serve Kenyans with
integrity and professionalism.
“I encourage you to commit
yourselves to serving the people with integrity and professionalism and to
reject corruption in all its manifestations,” he said.
