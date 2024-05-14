RUTO's man calls for slash in County funds as he accuses Governors of lavish foreign trips with girlfriends – LOOK!





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - A close friend of President William Ruto has called for a reduction of county funds because governors misuse them without helping the electorate.

While declining the Division of Revenue Bill proposed by the Senate, South Mugirango Member of Parliament Sylvanus Osoro said governors are not utilising the money allocated to them well.

Osoro stated many governors have been using money allocated to them to fund their foreign trips.

He further argued that money cannot be added to counties because, according to him, governors are not making tangible changes in their counties.

"You'll need a microscope to identify what governors do.

"The only development these guys are doing is traveling with a convoy of twenty vehicles with chairs, carpets, goons, and girlfriends disrupting funerals," Osoro stated.

Many governors, especially first-term governors, have been traveling abroad with their clandestine lovers using public money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST