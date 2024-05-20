Mt Kenya region is in RUTO’s government to stay – No one can remove us despite GACHAGUA’s humiliation

Monday, May 20, 2024 - Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia has reiterated that the Mt Kenya region will remain in President William Ruto's government until the conclusion of his presidential term.

Appearing on Citizen TV on Monday morning, the MP downplayed the alleged fallout between Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, saying they will not pull out the people of Mt Kenya region from the government.

"Whatever the case, whatever it takes, Mt Kenya region is in government to stay.

"We are in the government of President William Ruto to stay.

"The president is the leader of government in Kenya and all of us are loyal to him as the president of Kenya," he said.

Kaguchia went on to emphasise that Gachagua will remain the deputy President of Kenya and the leader of the Mt Kenya region.

Reacting to reports of alleged fallout between President Ruto and Gachagua, the MP said:

"The process of push and pull in political space is a normal process there's no one time you will have a political process that's clean."

"I don't see anything weird about people trying to anchor themselves in whatever positions they are in."

The remarks by Kaguchia came in the wake of reports that DP Gachagua kept off the limelight after a fallout with his boss.

On Sunday, however, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed dismissed the reports on the fallout.

