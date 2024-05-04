MPs who steal NG-CDF money should not be re-elected – RUTO tells Kenyan voters

Saturday, May 4, 2024 - President William Ruto has urged Kenyan voters not to re-elect a Member of Parliament who has misappropriated the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).
Speaking during the 20th anniversary of NG-CDF at a Nairobi
hotel on Friday, Ruto said Members of Parliament who preside over its theft
should never be elected.
"I want to say this, without fear of any contradiction:
any Member of Parliament who presides over the misappropriation of CDF or the
theft of CDF should never be elected.
"They should never be elected because it is the
ultimate betrayal of the people who elected you," Ruto said.
He also took a jibe at MPs who fail to secure re-election
despite the fact that they preside over millions of shillings during their
parliamentary tenure.
"If you use CDF perfectly, you will be elected. Just
that. Because CDF puts at your disposal close to Ksh600 million in your term of
five years.
"My friends, with Ksh600m, if you cannot win an
election, then you have... I mean... wewe ni bure kabisa.
"I mean surely, Eti mtu ametoka uko, amefanya ukarabati mpaka amekufukaza na umekuwa na Ksh600 million.
"Unaenda hapa unatangaza shule,
unaenda hapa unatangaza halafu unashindwa?" he quipped.
