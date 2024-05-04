AU Chairman my foot! RAILA now roars back with a bang as he lights up Mukuru with scathing attack on RUTO – ZAKAYO Hajui Njia!





Saturday, May 4, 2024 – It seems Azimio Leader Raila Odinga doesn’t give a damn about whether or not he becomes the next African Union Chairman.

This is after he went ballistic on President William Ruto, the man helping him to ensure he clinches the AU’s coveted seat.

Speaking during an event to donate food items to flood victims in Embakasi South, Raila criticised Ruto's running of the country.

He accused Ruto of failing to steer the country on the right path.

The ODM leader recounted claims by the government that Azimio was hindering development projects in the country.

He questioned if anything tangible had been done in the country since the opposition coalition party called off street protests.

"Now, when they were spreading rumours everywhere that Azimio wants to destroy the economy, and that's why it held them hostage, and they can't run things.

"We said, "Okay, let's stand aside and watch."

"Now, it's been a year since then, has the situation improved?

"Has anything changed? Haven't they failed?

"They failed, and even if they stay for ten years, they'll fail.

"Zakayo doesn't know the way," Raila stated.

The ODM leader further observed that the issue with Ruto's government was that it was full of corrupt individuals.

Raila accused Ruto of appointing corrupt lieutenants, pointing out the fertiliser scandal as a case for reference.

"All those in his camp, those he chose, are all thieves.

"Their job is theft. Everywhere they open their operations, it's theft. Just the other day, they said they were bringing fertiliser; they came to sell rocks to the people, claiming it was fertiliser," Raila added.

At the same time, Raila took a swipe at Ruto’s CSs among them Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Susan Nakhumicha (Health), and Moses Kuria (Public Health) all of whom he called useless.

The Kenyan DAILY POST