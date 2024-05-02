I will not allow you to terrorize workers anymore – CS BORE now tells MOSES KURIA in front of RUTO as she rejects his move to place Civil Servants on contracts





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore has dismissed her Public Service counterpart Moses Kuria’s proposal to do away with permanent employment terms for civil servants and place government employees on contracts as a personal opinion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Labour Day celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens yesterday, Bore categorically stated that the government had not yet considered such a proposal and that Moses Kuria was making his own pronouncements.

According to her, she would not accept the contractual payment agreements as proposed by CS Kuria.

Bore also assured public servants that she would defend their rights if the proposal were to be debated. She further advised government employees not to be anxious asking them to continue working normally without harbouring the fear of losing their jobs.

“I want to assure Kenyan workers especially those in the Public Service that their jobs are safe and the opinions they heard from my colleague were personal opinions and if anything comes up, I will be defending their rights,” stated Bore.

While making the controversial remarks, CS Kuria held that all public servants including cleaners should not be hired on permanent terms.

The proposal, as fronted by Kuria is expected to reduce the wage bill which the government has described as a ticking time bomb since it gobbles up a huge chunk of public revenues.

However, the proposal is yet to be deliberated with the government yet to issue a way forward on the same.

The Kenyan DAILY POST