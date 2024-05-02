I will not allow you to terrorize workers anymore – CS BORE now tells MOSES KURIA in front of RUTO as she rejects his move to place Civil Servants on contracts

Speaking on the sidelines of the Labour Day celebrations
held at Uhuru Gardens yesterday, Bore categorically stated that the government
had not yet considered such a proposal and that Moses Kuria was making his own
pronouncements.
According to her, she would not accept the contractual
payment agreements as proposed by CS Kuria.
Bore also assured public servants that she would defend
their rights if the proposal were to be debated. She further advised government
employees not to be anxious asking them to continue working normally without
harbouring the fear of losing their jobs.
“I want to assure Kenyan workers especially those in the
Public Service that their jobs are safe and the opinions they heard from my
colleague were personal opinions and if anything comes up, I will be defending
their rights,” stated Bore.
While making the controversial remarks, CS Kuria held that
all public servants including cleaners should not be hired on permanent terms.
The proposal, as fronted by Kuria is expected to reduce the
wage bill which the government has described as a ticking time bomb since it
gobbles up a huge chunk of public revenues.
However, the proposal is yet to be deliberated with the
government yet to issue a way forward on the same.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments