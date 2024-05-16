GACHAGUA’s wife Pastor DORCAS demands Sh 2.5 million worth of Kitchen equipment and Sh 37.5 million for furniture from taxpayers





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, the wife of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has proposed a monstrous budget to buy household appliances and furniture.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security, Patrick Mwangi, an officer from the DP's office, stated that Gachagua and his wife Dorcas want kitchen appliances worth Sh 2.5 million and furniture worth Sh 37.5 million to enable them to serve Kenyans.

Gachagua, who seems to have no mercy on suffering Kenyans, also demanded Sh 250 million for the purchase of medals, honors, and insignia.

The committee headed by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo raised questions on why the Office of the Deputy President had made such a huge allocation for the purchase of medals, honors, and insignia yet it wasn’t a necessity.

“On the Sh 250 million for the purchase of honors, medals, and insignias, are we not becoming extravagant when you know the situation of this country,” he posed.

Mwangi, however, stated that the actual honor, insignia, and medals awards haven’t been honored for some time due to budgetary constraints.

Gachagua also has demanded Sh 100 million taxpayers money yet last year he was also allocated Sh 100 million to purchase motor vehicles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST