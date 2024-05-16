MOSES KURIA attacks GACHAGUA after he summoned MARTHA KARUA and KIONI over the LIMURU III conference





Friday, May 17,2024 - Public Service Performance and Delivery Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has castigated Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he summoned Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua and former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni for organising the Limuru III conference.

Karua and Kioni, both aligned with the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party, called the publicized conference to deliberate on the issues bedeviling the Mt Kenya region.

Before the third convention, dubbed Limuru III, which would be held today, Gachagua asked the conveners to seek an audience with him, arguing that he is Mt Kenya's senior-most leader, by virtue of being the country's second in command.

Gachagua suggested that such major political undertakings in the region could not go on without his blessing.

"A good idea has room to become a better one, which must give room to the best one.

"Let my sister Martha come and Kioni come. Instead of coming to disturb the people of Limuru when we are having floods and many challenges, we have an office.

"There is a senior leader from the mountain at the level of the deputy president.

"This region is, therefore, well accommodated in government, and there is an avenue for us to listen to them. My doors are open," Gachagua previously said.

However, speaking on Thursday, Kuria differed with Gachagua, saying all leaders in the region are capable of charting the community's course without having to be subordinate to others.

While acknowledging that Gachagua was his senior and boss, Kuria argued that he (Gachagua) erred in inviting Karua and Kioni to dialogue in light of their resolve to hold the Limuru meetings.

"He is my boss, but I don't agree with him.

"We were elected by our people to solve our issues.

"If Martha Karua or Kioni call me to their houses I will go, with respect.

"They don't have to come to me. Solutions for this country have no forwarding address, so we take them to someone.

"This country has many challenges and we will need all of us.

"You can't tell me that when I have a problem I come and see you, who are you," Kuria stated.

