BETTY KYALLO’s 21-year-old boyfriend surprises her with a JBL soundbar worth Ksh 120,000, days after gifting her a TV worth Ksh 550,000.





Friday, May 17, 2024 - Betty Kyallo’s new boyfriend has once again set the bar high for Kenyan men after surprising her with an expensive gift.

The renowned media personality took to her Instagram stories and praised her young boyfriend after he bought her a JBL Soundbar that currently retails at Ksh 120,000.

Betty said that she has always wanted to have a soundbar, noting that her boyfriend is overworking by surprising her with pricey gifts.

“Another one. Babe is overworking,” the single mother of one wrote.

“Always wanted a soundbar. Babe atulie sasa. Nice surprise,” she added and flaunted the expensive gadget.













Betty’s boyfriend also surprised her with an LG TV worth Ksh 550,000 on Mother’s Day.

She posted a photo of the receipt and flaunted the expensive TV after it was delivered.

The seasoned TV anchor is dating a 21-year-old man who is said to be a tech junkie.

He has vowed to splash his millions on her and give her the best life.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.