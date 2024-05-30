More cracks in UDA over RUTO-GACHAGUA fallout as Nyeri Governor now wants MALALA chased from the party





Thursday, May 30, 2024 – The fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, has continued to cause ripples in the UDA Party, with Secretary General Cleophas Malala calling some characters fueling the fallout to order.

Taking to his social media platform, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga came out guns blazing in response to Malala.

In a post, Kahiga almost echoed the position adopted by Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi a few hours prior, claiming that Malala was unfit to hold the position and must be removed in the next party elections.

"Ag SG Malala in UDA is like a square peg in a round hole. He doesn't fit.

"I have said it before and I repeat, we must get rid of him in the coming UDA elections," Kahiga charged.

The county boss argued that the party, whose leader is President William Ruto, was not formed based on threats and gagging its members.

"We have come from an era of being gagged and threatened for speaking our minds.

"UDA was never built on such tenets and the earlier our ANC acting SG in UDA understood that, the better for him.

"I have reviewed my statement many times and given the same circumstances, I would say exactly what I said then and say it in the same way," he said.

Kahiga, who is an ally of Gachagua, stated that the second in command must be accorded the respect he deserves because he is the UDA deputy party leader.

The harsh response from the Nyeri Governor came hours after Malala sent a letter to Kahiga, Sudi, and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba over political rhetoric stemming from reports that Gachagua is being sidelined UDA and has fallen out with Ruto.

In the statement, Malala noted that there was a growing trend of indiscipline in the party that has gone to lengths of disrespecting the party leadership.

