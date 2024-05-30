New twist as RAILA finally declares his stand on the controversial Muguka after Mombasa, Kilifi and Taita Taveta banned it – Look! This will shock many





Thursday, May 30, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has broken his silence on the controversial Muguka and made his stand known.

In a statement, Raila, through his ODM party, backed the decision by three County Governments at the Coast to ban the sale and distribution of muguka in their jurisdictions.

ODM lauded governors Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, Gideon Mung'aro, and Andrew Mwadime for putting up a spirited fight to defend their youth.

"Governor Nassir has been courageous enough to follow the talk with action in making the bold move prohibiting the entry, transport, sale, and distribution of muguka within Mombasa County.

"Governor Gideon Mungaro (Kilifi) and Andrew Mwadime (Taita Taveta) have taken similar action," the statement said.

The opposition party faulted the government for being selective in its fight against the drug abuse menace in the country, claiming that it failed to show seriousness in the fight against muguka in the Coastal region while being firm in the fight against alcohol abuse in Mt. Kenya.

"We note with concern the silence of the so-called champions of a sober country, keen on fighting alcohol abuse in their political backyards but quiet when Muguka ravages the young people of the Coast," the letter signed by the ODM party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna read in part.

They complained that President William Ruto had polarized the country and politicized the war against the drug menace in Mombasa by attempting to cancel the decision taken by the three county governments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST