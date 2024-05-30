SAKAJA’s fear is gone as he calls embattled GACHAGUA a bully and a big coward amid fallout with RUTO – Look!





Thursday, May 30, 2024 – The infighting within the UDA party has gone a notch higher.

This is after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he claimed that a section of Rift Valley leaders were interfering with Mt Kenya politics.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya yesterday, Sakaja wondered why the Deputy President was crying foul, accusing him of intimidating other leaders in the past.

“Don’t try and intimidate us. we are unbwogable.

"You can't be the one bullying people for two years and then, when you're mentioned for one week, you disappear into the forest,” said Sakaja.

Sakaja asked DP Gachagua to respect other leaders if he wanted to be respected equally.

The Nairobi governor noted that the people of Nairobi elected him as the Governor and no one should claim he put him on the seat.

“I have been through a lot and I am not easily intimidated nobody should say I was given the seat.

"I was elected by the people of Nairobi,” he stated.

Sakaja further claimed that Embakasi North MP James Gakuya is being sponsored as a project against his Nairobi County UDA chairperson bid.

“The person I am competing with is not a candidate, he is a project by some people,” Sakaja claimed.

Gachagua has been having a tense relationship with Governor Sakaja and has openly said he monitors how the Nairobi County affairs are being managed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST