SAKAJA’s fear is gone as he calls embattled GACHAGUA a bully and a big coward amid fallout with RUTO – Look!

Thursday, May 30, 2024 – The infighting within the UDA party has gone a notch higher.
This is after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he claimed that a section of Rift Valley leaders were interfering with Mt Kenya politics.
Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya
yesterday, Sakaja wondered why the Deputy President was crying foul, accusing
him of intimidating other leaders in the past.
“Don’t try and intimidate us. we are unbwogable.
"You can't be the one bullying people for two years and then,
when you're mentioned for one week, you disappear into the forest,” said
Sakaja.
Sakaja asked DP Gachagua to
respect other leaders if he wanted to be respected equally.
The Nairobi governor noted that
the people of Nairobi elected him as the Governor and no one should claim he
put him on the seat.
“I have been through a lot and I am not easily intimidated nobody should say I was given the seat.
"I was elected
by the people of Nairobi,” he stated.
Sakaja further claimed that
Embakasi North MP James Gakuya is being sponsored as a project against his
Nairobi County UDA chairperson bid.
“The person I am competing with
is not a candidate, he is a project by some people,” Sakaja claimed.
Gachagua has been having a tense
relationship with Governor Sakaja and has openly said he monitors how the
Nairobi County affairs are being managed.
