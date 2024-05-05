A boda boda rider confesses to killing SHEILA, who had just returned from her workplace in Egypt and dumping her body in a river - Her boyfriend and cousin are also suspects in the murder (PHOTOs).





Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Three suspects are in police custody in connection with the brutal murder of Sheila Jaruha, a resident of Kivagala village in Sabatia Subcounty.

Sheila, who had been working in Egypt, left home with her male cousin, identified as Idalia, to run errands at a local shopping center and presumably indulge in some drinks.

They were later joined by her boyfriend, a high school teacher.

Preliminary investigations indicate that after indulging in alcohol, Sheila’s boyfriend paid a bodaboda rider Ksh 300 to take her to her parents’ home, which was not far from the shopping center.

However, Sheila didn’t reach home, prompting her family to report to the police.

The bodaboda rider confessed to the police that he murdered Sheila and disposed of her body in a river approximately 5 kilometers away.

The incident occurred last Friday and due to heavy rains, the body was only recovered on Friday, eight days later.

The cousin, the bodaboda operator and the boyfriend are all cooperating with the police investigation.

It has been alleged that Kshs 30,000 was transferred from Sheila’s M-Pesa account on the day of the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.