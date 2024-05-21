Mind your own business! GACHAGUA dismisses Nyeri governor and other Mt. Kenya leaders pretending to defend him from RUTO’s political machinations







Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked leaders to stop political sideshows, tone down political temperatures, and focus on serving the public.

Gachagua was speaking during a church service in Nyeri County, where leaders who accompanied him vowed to defend him from a State House plot to elbow him out of power.

He criticized Mt. Kenya leaders who gave speeches before him for politicking in church without paying attention to delivering on their mandate.

"A lot of politics have been said here but I will say nothing.

"The reason is that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a man of few words and if you have followed my politics for the last 10 months, I talk less and do more," he noted.

Gachagua told the leaders to mind their own business and stop pretending to defend him at the expense of service delivery to the people.

"I have heard MPs talking about matters of the Deputy President instead of CDF.

"How will you know the stories of the Deputy President? Please mind your business.

"It's not the election period yet. For now, let us respect those who were elected and give them a chance to work.

"The public will have an opportunity to evaluate your work and make a decision.

"Let us bring down the temperature and allow those who have the opportunity to serve to do so," Gachagua stated.

He also called on those focused on 2027 campaigns to give elected leaders room to serve their terms and work without interference and distraction.

