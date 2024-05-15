Meet journalist KIMANI MBUGUA’s girlfriend who was among the ladies who spiked his drink at a party and destroyed his life (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Former journalist Kimani Mbugua’s father has revealed that his son began experiencing mental health problems after his drink was allegedly spiked.

Speaking in a candid interview, Mbugua’s father alleged his son’s drink was spiked by ladies at a party.

“My daughter took his phone, went through, and saw the photos and videos of him at the party drinking while vomiting and falling as girls were beating him up. Before that my daughter told me she had seen a white substance in his glass,” he said.

It is believed that the female friends spiked his drink with cocaine.

Mbugua's father said he conducted his investigation as a parent and found out that the friends he kept were using drugs and thus influenced his son's behaviour.

Kimani Mbugua’s girlfriend, Mollage, is alleged to be among the ladies who spiked his drink at the party.

Mollage is a social media influencer.

She was dating Kimani when he was at the top of his career.

