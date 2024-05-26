26-year-old LADY beaten to death allegedly by her boyfriend a week after graduation







Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - A 26-year-old lady, Xoliswa Radebe, was murdered allegedly by her boyfriend in South Africa a week after her graduation from the university.

An NGO, Women For Change disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

According to the statement, Xoliswa's decomposed body was found in her apartment in Pretoria on May 7, 2024.

“She was allegedly beaten to death. It was revealed on CCTV footage that the last person seen with her was Xoliswa’s ex-boyfriend,” the statement read.

"On 7 May, Xoliswa’s decomposed body was found after her neighbours contacted her family, telling them that a horrific smell was coming out of her apartment. No one has been arrested yet.

“Xoliswa graduated a week before she was murdered at Tshwane University of Technology. We are heartbroken over the loss of such a beautiful soul. Fly high, Sister.”