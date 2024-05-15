Marriage with you balances me out and brought a lot of healing for me - Media personality, REUBEN ABATI, showers encomium on his wife as they celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Media personality, Reuben Abati and his wife, Kiki, are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today May 15.
An excited Abati showered encomiums on his wife in a post he
shared on his IG page this morning.
He wrote
Officially 4 years today,
15th of May! @realtalkwithkike
Guess what Kiki! We’ve got
forever to go in each other’s arms.
Kiki, you are a tough cookie,
and your stubbornness is next to none. But,Your positivity and kindness
overshadow your naughtiness. We've had 3 misunderstanding in 4 years and well
handled. Your enterprising nature, hard work, and adorable spirit make you
truly special though too trusting.
I jumped on the boat to sail
with you because I see more than just a future with you. You are my
ride-or-die, and I’m 100% loyal to you. I gave your Dad my word, and I will
keep it until the end of my time! Kiki you made your choice against many odds
and I’m always ready to take a million steps against those odds.
This first slide is our first
official intimate picture where we were both conscientious about our journey
from working collaboratively to accepting my proposal to living in our purpose.
Gracing your precious finger with that engagement ring that night reframed my
world into another existence of possibilities. You’re my conscious choice and
the longing of my world. You're my closest person on earth, the owner of my
heart, and my safe haven. Trust me when I say marriage with you balances me out
and brought alot of healing for me.
On our 5th anniversary next
year, I’m coming back to your family to pay another bride price as a renewed
sense of devotion and dedication to your happiness.
I may have a million truths to prove you but I need a lifetime to do that. Keep being you Kiki. As I say to you everyday, I love you Kiki! Cheers to us Iyawo,E @realtalkwithkike''
