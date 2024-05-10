A cheating woman who is a senior manager at KPLC, causes drama after bumping into her husband with his girlfriend at a Mombasa Club, where she had also gone for a date with her boyfriend.





Friday, May 10, 2024 - Revellers at Club 10th Street in Mombasa were treated to a dramatic incident after a woman bumped into her husband with his girlfriend.

The cheating woman, who is a senior manager at KPLC, had gone to the popular club with her boyfriend, not knowing that her husband was entertaining his girlfriend at the same venue.

The visibly drunk woman started confronting her husband, leading to a physical altercation as he protected his girlfriend.

The bouncers intervened and threw her out of the club.

Below is an eyewitness account of the dramatic incident.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.