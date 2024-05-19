Marital Woes: Brandcom CEO, ENOCK BETT, cries on social media after his wife locked him out at night, accusing him of infidelity - Claims he was meeting a client.





Sunday, May 19, 2024 - Bandcom CEO, Enock Bett, took to his X account to express his woes after his wife reportedly instructed the watchman not to open the gate for him after he came back home late at night on Saturday.

Enock claims he was meeting a client at night but his wife insisted that he was coming from cheating escapades.

He regretted why he employed a relative to guard their home and claimed that the guard was working in cahoots with his wife to frustrate him.

He was forced to go and spend the night at his baby mama’s place.

He vowed to leave the toxic marriage and thanked his baby mama for rescuing him whenever he got into trouble.

“At the end of the day, your faithful baby momma will show up. I fumbled with this woman.

"She's been so kind. Nilikosea mwenyewe. Acha nilale kwake, nirudi kwangu na vujo kesho.

"I will pay full school fee kesho for our daughter,’’ he wrote.





Check out his posts on X

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.