Man falls from airplane after staff move stairs without noticing he was coming out (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - An airline worker was injured after falling several feet from an aeroplane onto the runway.
Video shared on social media shows the moment the ground
staffer fell from a TransNusa Airbus A320 at Jakarta Airport, Indonesia, as the
flight crew prepared for takeoff.
The worker allegedly saluted the crew for a safe flight and
began stepping out of the plane, unaware that ground staff had removed the
mobile stairs from the plane.
The agent, still talking with the crew, walked off the plane
and fell many feet down to the tarmac.
The worker received medical treatment immediately and did
not sustain life threatening injuries, a source told AirLive.net.
The incident is understood to be in violation of aviation
rules which reportedly state that workers should not remove a ladder while an
aircraft door is still open.
Jakarta Airport authorities have launched an investigation
into the incident and have “assured measures” to prevent future accidents,
Aviation24.be reported.
A staff member plummeted from the L1 door of a TransNusa Airbus A320 as the step ladder was abruptly removed without proper coordination, leading to the terrifying fall. Social media reports confirm that his injuries are not life-threatening.— A Fly Guy's Crew Lounge (@AFlyGuyTravels) May 15, 2024
