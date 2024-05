Saturday, May 4, 2024 - A man has reportedly committed suicide after tweeting about financial difficulties.

On April 29, the man wrote:

"Financially, it only makes sense for me to just die.

A follower told him, “Live for me ke at least.”

And he replied: “Give me money to live ke.”

April 29 was the last day he tweeted.

Now, X users are claiming he went through with his threat to end his life.