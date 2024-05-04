"Don't choose to be lonely because of people" JUDY AUSTIN advises followers to "protect" and "fight for" true love because it's hard to come by







Saturday, May 4, 2024 - Actress Judy Austin has advised her followers to fight for and protect true love because it is hard to come by.

She also told people not to choose to be lonely because of what people will say.

She wrote on Instagram:

“Regardless of how much most people downgrade having a loving spouse in your life, nothing is more precious than being in love and being loved in return. It's the best feeling in the world.”

She added: "Live your life to the fullest!!! Don't live for anybody but yourself.

"True Love is hard to come by and if you're lucky enough to find it, PROTECT IT, CHERISH IT, FIGHT FOR IT, NOURISH IT, PRAY FOR IT, ADORE IT AND RECIPROCATE with everything you've got.

"Don't choose to be lonely because of people that don't really care for you.

“Nothing but love from here Always.”