MAKAU MUTUA hits at politicians opposed to RAILA ODINGA’s AU job bid – They are leeches and hypocrites!!





Monday, May 6, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesman, Prof. Maka Mutua has hit out at some senior politicians who are opposed to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s African Union Chairperson quest, saying they are selfish.

In a comment on his X on Monday, Mutua said politicians opposed to Raila’s AUC bid are only afraid that they will not be elected without Raila's name and influence.

He said most of them fear their political careers coming to an end, which is why they want Raila to remain in Kenya and lead the opposition.

"Senior politicians who are opposing Raila Odinga in his bid for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission are self-serving hypocrites and leeches.

"They rant and contort not because they care about him or Kenyans but because they are deathly afraid of being politically orphaned," Mutua said.

"Most of them can’t stand upright or call a Kamukunji without him, nor can they be elected without using his name and coattails.

"In fact, their political careers are either in rigor mortis or in the critical stages of death," Mutua said on X.

He insisted that these leaders must let Raila lead Africa at the AU Commission because he is the best man to do it.

Mutua added that if no other person can come out to lead the opposition in Raila's absence, then Kenya will be politically dead.

"Let Baba go and lead Africa at the peak of the African Union. He’s the best man for the job. Remember, no Kenyan has ever held such a hallowed international position.

"Kenya and Africa will be the better for it," he said.

"If no other Kenyan can step up to lead the opposition, then we are politically comatose. Let’s gift Kenya’s favourite son to the continent," Mutua noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST