MAKAU MUTUA hits at politicians opposed to RAILA ODINGA’s AU job bid – They are leeches and hypocrites!!

In a comment on his X on Monday, Mutua said politicians
opposed to Raila’s AUC bid are only afraid that they will not be elected
without Raila's name and influence.
He said most of them fear their political careers coming to
an end, which is why they want Raila to remain in Kenya and lead the
opposition.
"Senior politicians who are opposing Raila Odinga in his bid for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission are self-serving hypocrites and leeches.
"They rant and contort not because they care about him
or Kenyans but because they are deathly afraid of being politically
orphaned," Mutua said.
"Most of them can’t stand upright or call a Kamukunji without him, nor can they be elected without using his name and coattails.
"In
fact, their political careers are either in rigor mortis or in the critical
stages of death," Mutua said on X.
He insisted that these leaders must let Raila lead Africa at
the AU Commission because he is the best man to do it.
Mutua added that if no other person can come out to lead the
opposition in Raila's absence, then Kenya will be politically dead.
"Let Baba go and lead Africa at the peak of the African Union. He’s the best man for the job. Remember, no Kenyan has ever held such a hallowed international position.
"Kenya and Africa will be the better for
it," he said.
"If no other Kenyan can step up to lead the opposition,
then we are politically comatose. Let’s gift Kenya’s favourite son to the
continent," Mutua noted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments