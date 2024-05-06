RUTO allows the construction of 30-storey buildings in EASTLEIGH yet the city has no drainage – Isn't this incompetence?

Monday, May 6,2024 - President William Ruto has authorized the construction of 30-storey buildings in Eastleigh.
Initially, Eastleigh, which is always congested with poor
drainage, was allowed to construct 12-storey buildings,
However, Ruto, who toured the estate after visiting Kiamaiko
flood victims, explained that allowing the construction of 30-storey buildings
will increase accommodations for residents in the city.
He further noted that improved accommodation will ensure
that slum dwellers are accorded decent lifestyles therefore promoting
harmonious living.
"Since I am the Commander in Chief, I have said that in
Eastleigh, you couldn't build a house beyond 12 floors but now we can build
storey buildings of up to 30 floors so that citizens can get accommodation and
live in a harmonious neighbourhood," he stated.
The announcement by Ruto comes even as the estate continues
to battle flash floods due to poor drainage, congestion, and poor planning.
