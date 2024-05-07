Light at the end of tunnel as striking doctors give RUTO a way out after court threatened them to end the strike within 48-hours or face the consequences

This comes amid a looming ultimatum from the Employment and
Labour Relations Court.
This decision follows a series of failed negotiations and
escalating tensions between the union and government officials.
In a statement yesterday, the KMPDU addressed the pressing
challenge posed by the court's ultimatum, citing the importance of sincere commitment
from both parties in resolving the ongoing dispute.
"While this directive presents a pressing
challenge, it is not insurmountable if both parties demonstrate sincere
commitment to the process," the statement from KMPDU chair Abidan Mwachi
read.
The impasse between the doctors' union and the government
reached a critical point last Friday when the KMPDU withdrew from the 'Whole of
Nation Approach' talks.
Controversy erupted as national and county governments,
which stated that they had reached agreements on 17 of 19 issues raised by the
doctors, signed a return-to-work formula without the involvement of the
doctors' union, further exacerbating tensions.
Expectations that a return-to-work formula would be reached
and deposited in court by Monday morning were not met, prompting the Labour
court to issue a caution to the parties involved.
Justice Ongaya of the Labour Court warned that if a
return-to-work formula is not agreed upon, the court will intervene and make a
decision.
"Parties at liberty to file and serve soft and hard
copy submissions by noon 08.05.2024," Justice Ongaya stated.
