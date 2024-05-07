Light at the end of tunnel as striking doctors give RUTO a way out after court threatened them to end the strike within 48-hours or face the consequences





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – Defiant Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has announced plans to establish a unified Return to Work Formula (RTWF) within the next 48 hours.

This comes amid a looming ultimatum from the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

This decision follows a series of failed negotiations and escalating tensions between the union and government officials.

In a statement yesterday, the KMPDU addressed the pressing challenge posed by the court's ultimatum, citing the importance of sincere commitment from both parties in resolving the ongoing dispute.

"While this directive presents a pressing challenge, it is not insurmountable if both parties demonstrate sincere commitment to the process," the statement from KMPDU chair Abidan Mwachi read.

The impasse between the doctors' union and the government reached a critical point last Friday when the KMPDU withdrew from the 'Whole of Nation Approach' talks.

Controversy erupted as national and county governments, which stated that they had reached agreements on 17 of 19 issues raised by the doctors, signed a return-to-work formula without the involvement of the doctors' union, further exacerbating tensions.

Expectations that a return-to-work formula would be reached and deposited in court by Monday morning were not met, prompting the Labour court to issue a caution to the parties involved.

Justice Ongaya of the Labour Court warned that if a return-to-work formula is not agreed upon, the court will intervene and make a decision.

"Parties at liberty to file and serve soft and hard copy submissions by noon 08.05.2024," Justice Ongaya stated.

