List of the 12 luxury cars RUTO’s government has given UHURU and his mother MAMA NGINA KENYATTA as Kenyans grapple with high taxes.





Friday, May 31, 2024 - Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government has given former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta 12 vehicles in accordance with the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act 2003.

The Act provides lucrative retirement benefits for former heads of state including, over 30 staff, luxury cars, unlimited health insurance coverage and an international travel allowance of up to four trips a year.

"The third retired president Uhuru Kenyatta is by law entitled to 4 vehicles at the expense of the state, whereas the former first lady HE Mama Ngina Kenyatta is entitled to enjoy half the benefits of a retired president, as a spouse to a former head of state," Mwaura said.

Mwaura said the government, however, has provided the 12 vehicles to the two which is at least five more than the law stipulates.

The vehicles include two Toyota Land Cruisers with a 4,000cc engine capacity, one Mercedes Benz with a 5,000cc engine, four Toyota Prados with 2.700cc engines and two Range Rovers with 4.200cc engines.

Others are two Range Rovers with 5.000cc engines and one Subaru Forester with a 2,000cc engine.

"These vehicles are fully fueled and maintained by the government. The former president has been issued four fuel cards, and Her Excellency Mama Ngina Kenyatta has three fuel cards to facilitate the fueling of their vehicles," Mwaura said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST