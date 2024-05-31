Chaos and pandemonium as SAKAJA and GACHAGUA’s supporters clash during UDA elections in Nairobi – This may not end well









Friday, May 31, 2024 – There was drama in South B after supporters of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua clashed during the UDA elections.

The wrangles ensued after a section of party members allied to Gachagua’s candidate and Embakasi MP James Gakuya attempted to bar Sakaja’s supporters from participating in the elections.

Following the move, Sakaja's supporters resorted to a fight, forcing the election officials to momentarily halt the voting process.

A section of party members also accused the election officials of engaging in irregularities by allowing non-party members to participate in the elections.

Police officers who were on high alert quickly intervened to quell the situation with the election officials scampering for safety.

The officers lobbed tear gas canisters into the air to disperse the party members who were going at each other.

Gakuya’s supporters could be heard chanting Sakaja’s name calling for his ouster.

"We arrived at the voting polling centre early and lined up to vote only for a group of individuals to spark wrangles," narrated one of the voters.

"Some of the leaders within this area orchestrated the fight, forcing the police to intervene."

While lamenting the wrangles, a section of the voters urged the party leadership to intervene and take action against persons instigating such incidents.

The latest incident comes amidst a thickening controversy that has marred the UDA party and its leadership.

On Wednesday, Sakaja blasted Gachagua, accusing him of bullying him and other UDA members for 2 years.

