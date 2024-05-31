Chaos and pandemonium as SAKAJA and GACHAGUA’s supporters clash during UDA elections in Nairobi – This may not end well

Friday, May 31, 2024 – There was drama in South B after supporters of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua clashed during the UDA elections.
The wrangles ensued after a section of party members allied
to Gachagua’s candidate and Embakasi MP James Gakuya attempted to bar Sakaja’s
supporters from participating in the elections.
Following the move, Sakaja's supporters resorted to a fight,
forcing the election officials to momentarily halt the voting process.
A section of party members also accused the election
officials of engaging in irregularities by allowing non-party members to
participate in the elections.
Police officers who were on high alert quickly intervened to
quell the situation with the election officials scampering for safety.
The officers lobbed tear gas canisters into the air to
disperse the party members who were going at each other.
Gakuya’s supporters could be heard chanting Sakaja’s name
calling for his ouster.
"We arrived at the voting polling centre early and
lined up to vote only for a group of individuals to spark wrangles,"
narrated one of the voters.
"Some of the leaders within this area orchestrated the
fight, forcing the police to intervene."
While lamenting the wrangles, a section of the voters urged
the party leadership to intervene and take action against persons instigating
such incidents.
The latest incident comes amidst a thickening controversy
that has marred the UDA party and its leadership.
On Wednesday, Sakaja blasted Gachagua, accusing him of
bullying him and other UDA members for 2 years.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
