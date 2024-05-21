LIMURU III conference achieved what it was planned to do – JEREMIAH KIONI says





Tuesday, May 21,2024 - Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni has lauded the Limuru III conference, indicating that it lived up to its expectations and met the caliber of the first two Limuru events.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations, Kioni insisted that all the key objectives for staging the regional political conference were achieved.

The former lawmaker explained that the organizers of the conference had faced opposition from some political quarters but managed to stage a successful meeting.

According to Kioni, the organizers drew a list of expected attendees who turned up, making the Mt Kenya political event live up to its hype.

"We had intended to hold the meeting and we held it. The people we expected to come came and we achieved what we wanted to achieve," Kioni stated.

The Limuru III conference was planned by Kioni and Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua and was aimed at addressing issues affecting the Mt Kenya region.

The conference was held at the Jumuiya Conference at Kabuku, Limuru last week.

