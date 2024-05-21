LIMURU III conference achieved what it was planned to do – JEREMIAH KIONI says

Tuesday, May 21,2024 - Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni has lauded the Limuru III conference, indicating that it lived up to its expectations and met the caliber of the first two Limuru events.
In an interview with one of the local TV stations, Kioni
insisted that all the key objectives for staging the regional political
conference were achieved.
The former lawmaker explained that the organizers of the conference had faced opposition from some political quarters
but managed to stage a successful meeting.
According to Kioni, the organizers drew a list of expected
attendees who turned up, making the Mt Kenya political event live up to its
hype.
"We had intended to hold the meeting and we held it.
The people we expected to come came and we achieved what we wanted to
achieve," Kioni stated.
The Limuru III conference was planned by Kioni and Narc
Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua and was aimed at addressing issues affecting
the Mt Kenya region.
The conference was held at the Jumuiya Conference at Kabuku,
Limuru last week.
