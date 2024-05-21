Here is MUTAHI NGUNYI's latest advice to GACHAGUA amid his fallout with RUTO – UHURU in the mix





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Renowned political analyst Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi has shared another piece of advice to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is rumoured to have fallen out with his boss, President William Ruto, over some issues affecting Mt Kenya residents.

Gachagua is said to be opposed to the new Finance Bill 2024 which introduces taxes on basic commodities like bread and farm produce and this has rattled Ruto and his close henchmen.

However, commenting on X, Ngunyi warned Gachagua against fighting his boss, President William Ruto.

Ngunyi warned Gachagua that if he started a fight with Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta would join it and finish him.

“Dear Riggy G: RESIST the urge to FIGHT William Ruto too early.

"Not over Military Choppers or the size of Sandwiches at the State House. RESIST. And Uhuru is ONLY interested in you, to DESTROY you.

"Trust me. I am WRONG sometimes, and RIGHT sometimes,” Ngunyi wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST