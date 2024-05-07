A gang attacks KETRACO’s main sub-station in Kisii at night and vandalize key equipment, plunging the whole county into darkness (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Kisii County was plunged into darkness early Tuesday morning after a gang reportedly attacked the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) power station in Kegati and vandalized key equipment.

Kenya Power Regional Manager Dan Obiero confirmed the incident and said the 3 AM attack also left security guards injured.



“This is to notify you that last night criminals/vandals went to our main Kegati 33/11kv Substation and vandalized major equipment.



"This being our main biggest and main substation we have therefore lost power supply to the whole of Kisii County,” Kenya Power said in a message to customers.



While efforts to restore power were underway, Kenya Power cautioned that the process would take longer, given the extent of the damage caused by the attackers.



See photos of the main substation which was vandalized by the gang.