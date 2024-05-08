LADY shares receipts after X users doubted her claim that an admirer, that she is not interested in, sent her some money







Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - A lady has tendered receipts after X users doubted a claim she made on her X handle.

The lady wrote about a man who had been asking her out for a while, stating that though she rejected his advances, the young man refused to back off. She said she decided to ask him for 300,000 to scare him away.

Three hours later, she came back to announce that the man sent her the money she asked for plus extra.

Many X users felt she was lying and came under to comment to mock her.

To prove them wrong, she shared screenshots of their conversation as well as the bank receipt.