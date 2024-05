Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - A man called Nzeribe Uzodimma has described a submissive woman as one without an opinion.

“Don't be deceived! A submissive woman is an opinionless woman. She will bore you to an early grave. Gone are the days wives and children dared not ask questions; today they are to be both seen and heard. Truth be told, most men are stuck in stone age,” he wrote on Wednesday.