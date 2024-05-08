KRIS JENNER reveals she has a tumor (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Kris Jenner is opening up about a health scare.
The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch disclosed that she
has a tumour in The Kardashians season five trailer, released May 8.
The trailer shows her sharing her recent medical appointment
results with her daughters.
"I had my scan," an emotional Kris explains, with
boyfriend Corey Gamble at her side. "They found a cyst and like a little
tumour."
Though the trailer doesn't reveal any further information,
such as where the tumour is or whether it's malignant, the clip shows family
members' reactions.
Khloe Kardashian can be seen looking sombre, across from
Kris, and a subsequent scene shows Kendall providing a comforting hug to Kylie
as the beauty mogul breaks down in tears.
See below.
0 Comments