Emotional video of SHEILA WEGESHA’s first husband and their daughter during her candle lighting ceremony - The man was deeply hurt.







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil at Egesa Villa in memory of Sheila Wegesha, who was brutally murdered by her lover Jack Bamboo at their Athi River home.

The event on May 22, attended by Ohangla artists and fans, was organized by Wegesha's close friends and family.

Sheila's husband, Mr. Odoyo, and their teenage daughter lit a candle as revellers watched, and some wailed in sorrow.

Odoya was overwhelmed with grief as he lit the candle.

The event also served as a fundraiser for her burial.

Wegesha will be buried at Nyalkinyi Village, Kanyada, the home of her first husband, Odoyo, as per Luo customs since Bamboo never paid dowry.





Watch the video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.