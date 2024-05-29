LADY narrates how her housekeeper stole her belongings as he was about to travel to the village to visit his sick mother







Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - A lady called Chidimma Blessing has narrated how she discovered her clothes, shoes, kitchen appliances and Kilishi worth 30,000 inside her house keeper's bag as he was about to travel to the village to see his sick mother.

She further revealed that the housekeeper also stole her big generator set.

“Our house keeper informed us that he’s traveling to the village, that his mother is sick. This travel was so sudden but I kept cool since it involves his mother,” she narrated in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 29, 2024.

"We woke up this morning and found out the big generator has been stolen. My spirit told me that our house keeper knows something about it since he’s traveling today.

"He was about going this morning and we told him to bring his things. Lo and behold, oga packed plenty kilishi, creams, kitchen appliances and full sack of my clothes and shoes. See kilishi worth of 30k, my new clothes, shoes and our big generator

“I just dey laugh because this is someone I just shopped for and promised to give him money that he will give his mother. My room is always locked but this guy just showed me that he goes in there whenever we are out. No one to trust again.”