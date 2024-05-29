"Marrying a man with money is often the only way to not be completely miserable as a wife/ mom" LADY says and gives reasons







Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - An X user has said the only way a woman can avoid being complete miserable in marriage is if she marries a man with money.

She explained that money solves most of the issues that couples complain and fight about.

She wrote: "It’s unfortunate but marrying a man with money is often the only way to not be completely miserable as a wife/mom.

"He doesn’t pick up after himself? You can afford a a house cleaner. He doesn’t help you with the kids? You can afford a nanny. His presence is stressful? You can afford therapy, a masseuse, and proper nutrition. He offers you no emotional support? You don’t have to work full time while also raising your kids by yourself so you now have time for friends who can be there for you.

"Since men don’t offer much inside the home or heart, he needs to at least be able to pay to outsource help for the basic tasks of running a home and save you time/energy to get your emotional needs met elsewhere. Having a man is an expense on a woman unless he is paying to make up for all that he costs you."

