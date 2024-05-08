Real Madrid knock out Bayern Munich 2-1 in final minutes to reach UEFA champions League final in epic scenes (VIDEOs)

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Former Real Madrid reject, Joselu scored a remarkable last-gasp double as Real Madrid came back from the brink to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Bernabeu and reach the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.
The striker came off the bench to poach a brace of
close-range goals right at the death and secure an incredible 4-3 success on
aggregate after Bayern substitute Alphonso Davies had put the visitors in the
driving seat of the final.
Real had the best chance of a tight first half, but Manuel
Neuer produced a smart save to deny Rodrygo after Vinicius Junior’s shot had
come back off the post.
Neuer continued to produce saves upon saves in the second
period as Los Blancos applied pressure and another excellent stop saw the
German goalkeeper deny the Vinicius Jr.
Bayern then hit the 14-time European winners on the counter
in the second half, with Davies picking the perfect moment to net his first
goal in the competition when he cut in from the left and rifled home on 68
minutes.
Real’s hopes looked over but they kept applying pressure and
substitute Joselu hit a rebound after an error from Neuer to level on 88
minutes before tapping in at the far post in stoppage time to break the hearts
of Bayern Munich fans.
Madrid will now meet Borussia Dortmund in the final at
Wembley on June 1.
See videos below
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 تاريخي :— دوري أبطال أوروبا ™ (@Uefaworld1) May 8, 2024
أنشيلوتي يردد نشيد ريال مدريد في البرنابيو 🔥🔥🏆#دوري_أبطال_أوروبا | #UCL pic.twitter.com/bxgKLozb41
"There's no luck in that. It's called Real Madrid. Period."— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 8, 2024
Titi isn't surprised by Madrid's comeback 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mrEn1rDUks
