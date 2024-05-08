Real Madrid knock out Bayern Munich 2-1 in final minutes to reach UEFA champions League final in epic scenes (VIDEOs)







Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Former Real Madrid reject, Joselu scored a remarkable last-gasp double as Real Madrid came back from the brink to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Bernabeu and reach the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.

The striker came off the bench to poach a brace of close-range goals right at the death and secure an incredible 4-3 success on aggregate after Bayern substitute Alphonso Davies had put the visitors in the driving seat of the final.

Real had the best chance of a tight first half, but Manuel Neuer produced a smart save to deny Rodrygo after Vinicius Junior’s shot had come back off the post.

Neuer continued to produce saves upon saves in the second period as Los Blancos applied pressure and another excellent stop saw the German goalkeeper deny the Vinicius Jr.

Bayern then hit the 14-time European winners on the counter in the second half, with Davies picking the perfect moment to net his first goal in the competition when he cut in from the left and rifled home on 68 minutes.

Real’s hopes looked over but they kept applying pressure and substitute Joselu hit a rebound after an error from Neuer to level on 88 minutes before tapping in at the far post in stoppage time to break the hearts of Bayern Munich fans.

Madrid will now meet Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on June 1.

