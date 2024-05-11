KQ pilot ANN MOKUA dies in a grisly road accident along Thika Road - A teenage boy was almost lynched after he was caught ransacking the deceased’s pockets.

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Kenya Airways pilot Ann Mokua perished in a grisly road accident along Thika Road on Saturday night.

The accident occurred after her vehicle rammed into a truck.

She was reportedly speeding at 160 km/Hr.

It is alleged that she was either driving while drunk or could have had a medical emergency like a stroke.

A teenage boy was almost lynched after he was caught trying to steal from the deceased.

He opened the passenger’s door and tried to ransack the deceased’s pockets.

Ann was trained in South Africa and had almost 9,000 hours of experience as a pilot.









