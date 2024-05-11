CCTV captures two ladies who robbed a man of his MacBook Pro laptops and an iPhone 14 Pro Max at his Lavington apartment- He had picked them up at Quiver Lounge, Kilimani.

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - A victim is seeking urgent assistance after two ladies he picked up at Quiver Lounge in Kilimani stole two MacBook Pro 2020 laptops and an iPhone 14 Pro Max from him.

The victim has surveillance footage of the suspects leaving his apartment and is seeking anyone who can help recover the stolen items.

The last known location of the stolen items was along Kiambu Road.

The ladies are suspected to have drugged him.

In the footage, the victim is seen leaving Quiver Lounge with the two ladies before proceeding to his apartment in Lavington where they robbed him.

They were seen leaving the apartment with the stolen items in the middle of the night.

Watch the footage.

